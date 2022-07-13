Apple Cider Vinegar: Side Effects and How To Consume

Know the potential side effects of apple cider vinegar
According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries for treating cough, infections, etc.
Apple cider vinegar is prepared by double fermentation; apples are mixed with yeast, sugar, and other carbohydrates. It takes a few weeks for the yeast and natural bacteria to convert the mixture into alcohol, and then in the second stage of fermentation, alcohol is converted into acetic acid, which is what is known as apple cider vinegar.
We have already discussed the benefits of apple cider vinegar here. If something is beneficial, it doesn't mean you overuse it. Today, we will highlight the side effects of apple cider vinegar.
Apple cider vinegar may result in unpleasant digestive issues in some people. According to PubMed Central, apple cider vinegar and acetic acid may curb appetite and promote feelings of fullness, reducing calorie intake. Appetite and food intake may decrease due to indigestion.
The regular consumption of apple cider vinegar may result in reduced appetite, and significantly greater feelings of nausea.
Excess consumption of apple cider vinegar may cause low blood potassium and bone loss over a long period of time. There have been reports of people getting admitted to the hospital with low potassium levels and other abnormalities in blood chemistry due to an overdose of apple cider vinegar.
Doctors believe that large daily doses of apple cider vinegar may lead to minerals being leached from the bones to buffer the acidity of the blood. Moreover, high acid levels can reduce the formation of new bone.
According to the US NIH, acidic foods and beverages damage tooth enamel. Therefore, dentists suggest avoiding excess consumption of soft drinks and fruit juices. But some research shows the acetic acid in vinegar may also damage tooth enamel. The vinegar leads to a 1–20% loss of minerals from the teeth.
There's some evidence that large amounts of vinegar may cause dental erosion.
Apple cider vinegar is believed to cause esophageal (throat) burns as well. According to a review by US NIH, when swallowed by children, acetic acid from vinegar was the most common acid to cause throat burns.
According to Healthline, apple cider vinegar is also considered a “potent caustic substance” and should be kept in childproof containers.
You can limit your intake, and if you are trying it for the first time, start with a small amount and slowly work up to a maximum of 2 tablespoons per day, diluted in water.
It is best to minimise your tooth exposure to acetic acid and you can do this by diluting the vinegar in water and drinking it through a straw.
Make sure you rinse your mouth with water after consuming it. Wait for at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth to prevent further enamel damage.
People suffering from gastroparesis must avoid apple cider vinegar or limit the amount to 1 teaspoon in water or salad dressing.
Ensure that you are not allergic to apple cider vinegar. Allergies to apple cider vinegar are rare, but if you experience an allergic reaction, stop taking it immediately and consult your doctor.