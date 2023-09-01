Picky Eater vs. Food Intake Disorder: Know the Major Differences

Children are often picky eaters and they tend to choose their favorites or make a fuss about eating their basic meals. But do you ever wonder if your child’s picky eating is more than just picky eating? Research proves that the majority of toddlers and young children experience some type of picky eating and it is considered as a normal part of childhood development. Picky eating can become dangerous and medical or psychological intervention may be required.

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) is characterized by an eating or feeding disturbance that prevents a person from meeting nutritional or energy requirements. Picky eating and ARFID are similar in ways that they both have a limited range of food that patients are willing to eat, but there are various other differences one must know.