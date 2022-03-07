Naseeruddin Shah Says He Has ‘Onomatomania’: What Is It?

Naseeruddin Shah says he suffers from this psychological condition (Onomatomania).
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Actor Naseerudin Shah revealed that he suffers from onomatomania, a "condition" that makes an individual constantly repeat a word, phrase, or sentence for no reason other than that they enjoy hearing it.
The veteran actor spoke about his "ailment" in an interview on Youtube.
Onomatomania, which is quite the mouthful itself, is the compulsive repetition of a word, phrase, sentence, verse, or line, simply because it appeals to one's ears.
For example, is there a movie quote you like repeating to yourself? Or a line from a song that you can't stop singing? Then you may have onomatomania.
No. Unless the words, phrases, or lines you like saying are offensive, insensitive, likely to get you in trouble or put you in physical danger (or any danger really), you shouldn't have to be worried.
Further, onomatomania is not a real illness or disorder. It's not like Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or Bipolar Disorder.
Dr. Parikh also told us that that people with a love for literature, art, movies, or songs, may have repetitive thoughts about the same (the author of this article can attest to this personally as well).
Onomatomania on its own is no cause for concern. If it's accompanied by something like OCD, anxiety disorder, or other disorders, then it's a cause for concern.
"If you tend to be more inclined to literature and poetry, it's natural to want to use certain words or phrases often. It's a normal part and parcel of our lives," says Dr. Parikh.
So keep saying the things you like saying, as long as they're not offensive or harmful to others or yourself.
