Naseeruddin Shah Says He Has ‘Onomatomania’: What Is It?

Onomatomania on its own is no cause for concern. If it's accompanied by something like OCD, anxiety disorder, or other disorders, then it's a cause for concern.

"If you tend to be more inclined to literature and poetry, it's natural to want to use certain words or phrases often. It's a normal part and parcel of our lives," says Dr. Parikh.

So keep saying the things you like saying, as long as they're not offensive or harmful to others or yourself.