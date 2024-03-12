No Smoking Day 2024: Know the Date, Theme and 10 Most Harmful Effects of Smoking

No Smoking Day 2024: Date, theme, and harmful effects of smoking.
(Photo: iStock)
No Smoking Day, which is celebrated on 13 March is a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the destructive impacts of smoking and to inspire individuals to give up smoking. It is a day to promote healthy ways of life, and a smoke-free environment.
The history of No Smoking Day traces back to 1984, when a charity called 'No Smoking Day' was founded. The first No Smoking Day was observed on Ash Wednesday in the same year. The establishment of No Smoking Day was intended to raise awareness about the health risks of smoking and to assist smokers in quitting the habit. No Smoking Day celebration and activities encourages smokers to quit smoking, and strives to provide all necessary support to individuals who are trying to stop smoking.
This year, No Smoking Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.
The theme of No Smoking Day 2024 is not known yet.
According to cdc.gov, "More than 16 million Americans live with a disease caused by smoking. For every person who dies due to smoking, at least 30 people live with a serious smoking-related illness. Some of the common disease associated with smoking include cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)."
Smoking is linked to multitude of health concerns. However, following are 10 most harmful effects of smoking that must be highlighted on the occasion of No Smoking Day.
1. Cancer: The leading cause of several types of cancer is smoking. It is harmful to both the smoker and those around them. Smoking has been linked to lung, throat, mouth, esophagus, pancreas, bladder, kidney, and cervix cancers.
2. COPD: Smoking damages the lungs and airways, which can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema. This can impact their ability to breathe and reduce their lung function.
3. Heart Diseases: Smoking increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. It damages blood vessels, increases blood pressure, and promotes the buildup of plaque in arteries, which can lead to severe heart problems.
4. Fertility Issues: Smoking can lead to reduced fertility in both men and women. Men are more likely to experience erectile dysfunction.
5. Complicated Pregnancy: Smoking can also cause complications during pregnancy, such as miscarriage, preterm birth, and low birth weight.
6. Respiratory Infections: Smokers are more susceptible to respiratory infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis. This is due to their weakened immune systems and damaged respiratory defenses.
7. Premature Ageing: Smokers are more likely to experience premature aging, which can lead to premature wrinkles, sagging skin, and a dull complexion.
8. Addiction and Withdrawal Symptoms: Smoking can also lead to addiction and withdrawal symptoms, such as cravings, irritability, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating when trying to quit. Nicotine in cigarettes is highly addictive. It can cause severe withdrawal symptoms. Those who quit smoking are more likely to experience relapse.
9. Dental Problems: Several dental problems like gum disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss may occur due to smoking. Such dental issues may in turn lead to poor breath and stained teeth. Both general health and oral health may be compromised by smoking related dental problems.
10. Skin Damage: Smoking causes many skin issues like acne, wrinkles, dull complexion, darkening of skin, and more. The toxins in tobacco smoke restrict blood flow to the skin and damage collagen and elastin fibers, causing skin to lose its elasticity and firmness.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)