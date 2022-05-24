Billie Eilish Says Living With Tourette’s Syndrome Is ‘Exhausting’: What Is It?

The Grammy winner also said that she feels 'extremely offended' when people laugh at her tics.
Billie Eilish opens about her struggle with Tourette's syndrome

Speaking to David Letterman on his show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Singer Billie Eilish opened up about her struggle with Tourette's syndrome.

The Grammy award winner spoke out about how people often confused her tics for jokes.

"The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny...I’m always left incredibly offended by that."
Billie Eilish on David Letter Man's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

She went on to say that although is 'extremely offended' by the way people react to her tics with laughter, she isn't afraid to talk about her condition, and that she's 'very happy talking about it.'

"It’s very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it, I don’t get it.” she added.

What is Tourette's Syndrome?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Tourette's syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes people to have involuntary movements called 'tics'.

Tics can include twitching, actions, or even sounds and phrases that a person says repeatedly. A person with Tourette's has no control over their tics, and isn't able to stop them – kind of like when you have a hiccup.

Trying to control tics, as Billie Eilish mentions, can be 'exhausting', and can take a toll on one's mental health.

Over time Tourette's can also lead to other mental health issues like anxiety, depression, Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) according to the UK NHS.

Symptoms of Tourette's typically start showing up in childhood, around the age of 5 - 10, according to the UK NHS.

These tics can sometimes subside, or even go away, over time.

Tourette's tics can be physical,

  • Excessive Blinking

  • Eye rolling

  • Grimacing

  • Shoulder shrugging

  • Jerking of the head or limbs

  • Touching objects and other people

They can also be vocal,

  • Humming

  • Grunting

  • Throat clearing

  • Whistling

  • Tongue clicking

  • Animal sounds

  • Saying random words and phrases

  • Repeating a sound, word or phrase

  • Swearing

There is no cure for Tourette's, but it can be managed with treatment.

