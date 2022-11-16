Measles: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Measles is a viral infection and is categorized as an airborne disease. Measles infection is highly contagious and the symptoms do not appear immediately but take almost 10-12 days to appear after exposure to the virus, The symptoms may last for a period of 14 days or more.

Another name for measles is rubeola, but they last for 10 days and red bumps or rashes are the main symptoms. measles has not definite cure but there are vaccines to prevent the onset of the disease.

Measles infection is again in the news due to the measles outbreak in Mumbai. One death has been reported due to the infection. The child was one year old. there have been 99 cases of measles since September in Mumbai and 126 since January this year.

Measles is a childhood infection and is quite common. It spreads easily and can be serious or fatal for small children. Vaccination is the only way to prevent the disease and the infection kills more than 200,000 people a year, especially children.

Here are the common symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of the viral infection- measles.