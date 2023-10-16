African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Conflict-Torn Manipur: What Is It?

Movement of pigs is strictly prohibited in and around Imphal West. All you need to know about African Swine Fever.
The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in Manipur, in a statement on 13 October, confirmed an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.
Issuing directions to control the spread of ASF, the government ordered that the movement and transportation of pigs in Imphal West will be prohibited until further notice.
What is Arican Swine Fever?
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, whose mortality rate can reach 100 percent.
Countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific, have seen outbreaks of the ASF, affecting their pig population.
Which areas in Manipur has been affected?
Apart from the epicentre, the infected zone includes 1 km from the pig farm which has been affected in Imphal West's Iroisemba.
Around 10 km of surrounding areas is also being monitored.
What are the directions issued?
Movement of pigs (dead or alive) is strictly prohibited.
Movement and sale of pork and feed within the infected zone and materials that could have contacted the infected animals are prohibited.
Culling of all infected animals shall be done following proper protocols.
All equipment/tools and vehicles used in the farms that are having pigs either infected or suspected to be infected shall be restricted from movement.
Is it dangerous to human health?
No, it is not a danger to human health. However, spread of the virus could have an impact on pig populations and the farming economy.
