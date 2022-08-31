Why Trans and Other LGBT People Need Safer Spaces On Twitch

On the night of 5 August, Clara Sorrenti was at her home in Canada, streaming on Twitch TV, a live-streaming platform, when police kicked down her front door and arrested her at gunpoint.

She was later released after an apology from the Toronto police chief. Her crime? Being a trans person streaming and creating content on the popular platform.

Clara" Keffals" Sorrenti is a trans live streamer who streams her political views as well as video games on Twitch.

Just by using her social media posts and live videos, someone had found her address and called the police, saying that she had threatened to kill multiple people. This was the reason behind her wrongful arrest.

Clara's story isn't the first incident of a streamer getting "doxxed" and "swatted", but her story escalated much further in a matter of hours.

But first, let's clear up what "swatting" and "doxxing" are for those who don't know.