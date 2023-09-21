Karnataka Set To Ban Hookah Bars, Raise Minimum Age for Tobacco Consumption

Hookah bars are set to be banned in Karnataka, the state Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced in a press conference on Tuesday, 19 September, along with Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B Nagendra.

The legal age for tobacco consumption in Karnataka will also be increased from 18 to 21 years.

The government also plans to ban the sale of tobacco products in a 100 yard radius of educational institutions, places of worship, anganwadi centres, parks, and public offices.