8 Tips for Quicker Recovery After a C-Section Delivery

According to the reports of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31.9% of deliveries are caesarean, also known as C-section delivery.

C-section delivery requires major surgery on the stomach and leads to various long-term mental and physical issues. Some mothers have to deal with it alone while others cannot describe the pain to anyone.

According to PubMed Central, it takes 4 to 6 weeks for the incision to heal and the patient to recover but the healing process can go up to 24 weeks as well.

There might be various reasons for a time-consuming recovery like infection, diabetes, or other underlying medical issues but here are a few tips that might help you recover faster and make your journey easy as well.