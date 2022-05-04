Foods For Longer and Healthier Hair

Include these foods in your diet to boost hair growth.
Who doesn't want long, lustrous and healthy hair? Everyone does and we realise its importance as we grow older.
Research proves that hair grows about 0.5 inches (1.25 cm) per month and 6 inches (15 cm) per year. The rate at which your hair grows depends on factors like age, health, genetics, and diet.
Although factors like age and genetics are unchangeable but diet can help you achieve the long shiny hair you are aiming for. Diet plays an important role in hair growth because a lack of nutrients can obstruct hair growth and make them dull.
A balanced diet can help promote hair growth and help tackle the problem of hair loss due to a lack of nutrients. Here is a list of foods that can help your hair grow stronger and healthier.
Eggs are a rich source of protein and biotin, the two responsible for hair growth.
Protein is an important nutrient for hair growth because it is responsible for the formation of hair follicles. Research has proved that a lack of protein in the diet promotes hair loss.
On the other hand, biotin is essential for the production of a hair protein called keratin. Research has shown that consuming more biotin can help improve hair growth in people with a biotin deficiency.
Berries are filled with compounds and vitamins responsible for promoting hair growth. Vitamin C is a compound with strong antioxidant properties.
Antioxidants help protect hair follicles from harmful molecules called free radicals. These molecules are found naturally in the body and the environment.
For example, 1 cup of strawberries provides 141% of your daily vitamin C needs. The body utilizes vitamin C for the production of collagen, a protein that helps in strengthening hair and prevents it from breakage and becoming brittle.
Spinach is loaded with nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, all of these promote hair growth.
Vitamin A helps the skin produce sebum, this oily substance helps retain moisture in the scalp to keep the hair healthy. One cup of spinach provides up to 54% of your daily vitamin A requirements.
Spinach is a great plant-based iron source, essential for hair growth. Iron also helps the red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and helps improve metabolism and aid growth and repair.
Fatty fish like salmon, herring, and mackerel have nutrients that aid hair growth. They are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, linked to hair growth.
A study found that supplements containing omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids reduce hair loss and increase hair density.
A fish oil supplement significantly reduces hair loss and increases hair growth in women suffering from the problem of thinning hair.
Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene, a compound that gets converted into vitamin A and is linked to improved hair health.
A medium-sized sweet potato (about 114 grams) contains beta-carotene that fulfills more than four times the daily vitamin A requirements.
Moreover, vitamin A promotes the production of sebum and keeps the hair healthy.
Avocados are a great source of healthy fats and vitamin E. Vitamin E is responsible for hair growth. One medium avocado (about 200 grams) fulfills 21% of your daily required vitamin E needs.
Vitamin C in avocados is an antioxidant that helps combat oxidative stress by neutralizing the free radicals.
People suffering from hair loss experienced 34.5% more hair growth after consuming a vitamin E supplement for eight months.
Vitamin E also protects the scalp from oxidative stress and damage. A damaged scalp can result in poor hair quality and reduced hair follicles.
