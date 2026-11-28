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Holy Family Hospital Delhi on 27 November inaugurated its new Super Speciality Block, expanding tertiary care in high-need areas, specifically in oncology, in radiation oncology, bone marrow transplant, and advanced neurological services. The new block hosts 150 beds, expanding the total capacity at the hospital from 345 to 495.
The foundation stone of the original hospital building was laid in 1953 by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the then Vice President of India. The new block was inaugurated by current Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan.
"This shows one thing: the good legacy will never die. With what good intention it has been started, that will continue to grow and that will achieve many, many milestones," said Radhakrishnan.
Holy Family Hospital was founded in 1953, as a charitable, non-profit organisation, and has operated under the guidance of the Apostolic Nunciature, India.
"The difference from corporates is the general ward is at least 30% less for everything" said Dr. Sumit Ray, while speaking to The Quint. "And then there are subsidised patients also."
"We are talking to donors who are ready to also subsidize completely free or subsidized patient care." he said. "A fair number of patients we can do free if possible if we get grants."
"Ours is a cross-subsidy model. So we take more from the well-off patients who go to the private rooms and subsidize the general wards." said Dr. Ray
A message by the Pope Leo XIV was read out by Andrea Francia, Chargé d’Affaires at the Apostolic Nunciature. The Pope, in his message, expressed his appreciation and congratulations to the Vice President, the congregation, and the Holy Family Hospital.
The crowning jewel of the new block is its comprehensive oncology department, which brings together advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical facilities under one roof.
A major highlight is the hospital's advanced nuclear medicine facility, which will offer both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic interventions. The facility is equipped with a next-generation 3D PET-CT scanner, with a SPECT-CT system also being installed. Beyond diagnostic imaging, the department will introduce specialised nuclear medicine therapies, including radioisotope-based treatments for selected cancers such as thyroid, prostate and neuroendocrine tumours.
The radiation oncology department is another significant component of the facility, and is equipped with a linear accelerator (LINAC) for delivering targeted radiation treatment.
"The beams are photon beams, electron beams, two types of beams, with various energies. Depending on the depth of the tumor, how deep the tumor is, so that kind of energy is used." said Dr. Col. Ashok. "We mark the tumor-bearing area through the computer planning system and the machine will rotate 360 degrees and keep on delivering, so that no single normal area will receive the complete radiation dose. So it will rotate, that some amount of dose is delivered to normal area also, but the maximum dose is delivered to the tumor-bearing area. The toxicity to the normal area is less."
The facility also includes dedicated chemotherapy areas, specialised inpatient wards and operating theatres.
Dr Ray said "We are hoping with oncology that there is a lot of interest by organizations like which would probably help us with funding free care also for patients. Subsidized we are able to give, complete free care we do give, but the numbers are small. We would like to increase that. The whole focus is to increase the number of patients we subsidize."
Vice President Radhakrishnan in his address congratulated the hospital, and called for cancer institutions in the country, including the Holy Family Hospital, to collaborate and establish a joint forum and form a joint platform.
He also praised the Hospital and its charitable, non-profit framework.
"Holy Family Hospital has an opportunity to make advanced medical treatment more reachable to the middle and lower income families. The real success of this expansion will be reflected in its ability to combine world-class treatment with affordability and compassion."