In Photos: The Not-So-Common Signs That May Indicate Brain Tumour

Detecting brain tumours early is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
While headaches and seizures are commonly associated with brain tumours, here are some lesser-known symptoms that can also indicate their presence.
Blurred vision, double vision, or sudden changes in vision could be a sign of a brain tumour affecting the optic nerves or visual pathways.
Memory problems, difficulty concentrating, confusion, or changes in reasoning abilities may occur due to the tumour's impact on brain function
Unexplained mood swings, irritability, impulsivity, or alterations in personality traits may be indicative of a brain tumour affecting areas responsible for emotional regulation.
Certain brain tumours can disrupt hormone production, leading to symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, changes in libido, or abnormal growth patterns.
Persistent dizziness, unsteady gait, frequent falls, or coordination difficulties may result from a tumour affecting the brain's control over movement and balance.
Unprovoked seizures or changes in seizure patterns can be a symptom of a brain tumour irritating or compressing brain tissue.
Insomnia, excessive sleepiness, or changes in sleep patterns could be related to a brain tumour's disruption of the brain's sleep-wake cycle.
Persistent or unexplained nausea and vomiting, particularly when unrelated to dietary or gastrointestinal issues, can be a sign of increased intracranial pressure caused by a brain tumour.
Dr Sanjay Pandey, Head, Department of Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, tells us about these not so popular symptoms that may be indicative of a brain tumour.
It is important to note that experiencing these symptoms does not automatically mean you have a brain tumour, as they can also be caused by other conditions. However, being aware of these signs can help you stay vigilant and seek medical attention if you notice any concerning changes in your health.
