In Photos: The Not-So-Common Signs That May Indicate Brain Tumour

Detecting brain tumours early is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes.

Dr Sanjay Pandey, Head, Department of Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, tells us about these not so popular symptoms that may be indicative of a brain tumour.

It is important to note that experiencing these symptoms does not automatically mean you have a brain tumour, as they can also be caused by other conditions. However, being aware of these signs can help you stay vigilant and seek medical attention if you notice any concerning changes in your health.