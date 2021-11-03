Swine Flu Cases Surge in Mumbai: Do’s and Don’ts to Protect Yourself

Amid a recent surge in swine flu cases in Mumbai, the BMC has issued an alert to high-risk groups and offered free testing for H1N1 virus.

Between January 1 and July 24, 2022, 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were detected in Mumbai cirlce, including the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, reported news agency PTI.

With flu season back and cases of swine flu on the rise again, how do you tell it apart from COVID-19? What are some of the do's and don'ts? FIT explains.