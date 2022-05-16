Microblading: What is It? Should You Go For It?

Pros and cons of microblading: Should you go for it?
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, the eyebrows form the frame for those windows. Anyone who has groomed their eyebrows knows the difference it makes to their overall appearance it can make or break your entire look.
However, eyebrow maintenance isn't easy. Getting it plucked or threaded is a chore, not to mention painful. You need to fill in the gaps and give it a proper shape with eyebrow makeup, which isn't exactly cheap. And if you aren't skilled at makeup, it can look like a child drew your eyebrows in with a marker.
Due to these challenges, more and more women are resorting to microblading nowadays. Microblading gets rid of the hassle of frequent eyebrow maintenance, offering a semi-permanent solution to eyebrow care and grooming.
We break the pros and cons of microblading for you.
Microblading is a semi-permanent, cosmetic tattoo application used to shape and fill in eyebrows. It does away with the need for threading or plucking and using eyebrow makeup.
Although it is referred to as a 'tattoo', microblading is different from traditional tattoos in many ways. The tool used is not a tattoo gun but something like a pen, with a sloped end with tiny needles. These needles gently scratch the skin's surface to change the eyebrow shape and fill them in with colour. The pigment used to fill in the eyebrows is also different from tattoo ink. It is medical-grade, less concentrated, and can be metabolized by the body, due to which it fades away eventually. The result is well-groomed and filled eyebrows that look very natural.
The brow area is cleaned up by threading stray hairs.
The eyebrow outline is measured and drawn, taking into account face shape, symmetry etc.
A numbing ointment is applied, which takes 40-50 minutes to start being effective.
The needling process begins, where the pigment is inserted through soft strokes, and more layers are added as needed.
Microblading is not to be confused with micro shading, a softer application, much like eyebrow makeup. The complete procedure takes up to two hours, most of which is for numbing the area. There is a follow-up session after 6-8 weeks for touch-ups. It takes around 10-14 days for the eyebrows to heal entirely and about four weeks to reach their actual colour.
1. No more worries about getting your eyebrow shape wrong - the look can be customized
2. The pigment lasts for 12-18 months, which does away with threading and eyebrow makeup completely
3. Your eyebrows stay intact in all kinds of weather
4. The eyebrows look much more natural than if applied by makeup
5. Microblading is an excellent option for hair loss through medical conditions like alopecia or chemotherapy
6. It is only a little uncomfortable
7. Microblading is only semi-permanent, which means it is reversible
It's important to know your risks while going in for any cosmetic procedure. Make sure you have spoken to a trusted doctor before deciding microblading is for you. Here are the common risks associated with it:
1. Bacterial, viral or fungal infections can occur if the aesthetician uses non-sterile equipment
2. Some people may be allergic to the pigment used
3. Those prone to keloids may get them after microblading
4. In some cases, the body may fight against the pigment by creating inflammatory knots called granulomas, which can also lead to sarcoidosis
5. Some people experience burning or swelling when they get an MRI after microblading
Find a good aesthetician
Be sure to find a professional aesthetician who'll do the procedure correctly. Your dermatologist will be able to suggest someone, or you may get references from professionals who do permanent makeup. Make sure to check the credentials of your aesthetician - where they went for training, how many hours of training they had, and if their shop is licensed.
When at the clinic, check if they used brand new and sterile equipment for each client. Good aestheticians usually have a first consultation to decide the shape of your eyebrow and the colour of the pigment based on your hair colour and skin tone.
Start preparing well in advance
A month before your microblading session, stop using retinol or Vitamin A products. Don't have any Botox sessions three weeks before.
Two weeks before the session, stop using sunbeds or exposing yourself to direct sunlight. You should also stop having facials or peels.
A week before you go for microblading, stop tweezing, waxing, or having electrolysis. Avoid taking blood thinners of any type, including fish oil, Vitamin E, aspirin, or ibuprofen.
A day before you go, stop drinking alcohol and caffeine. Wash and style your hair since you should stay away from water after the treatment. Skip your workout on the day of the procedure.
Stay consistent with aftercare
The eyebrows may become a little flaky after the procedure, which is normal. Here are a few do's and don'ts to follow after your microblading session.
Do:
Keep your eyebrows away from water for 7–10 days
Use an antibacterial ointment on the brows for the first 24 hours
Follow up with a Vaseline-like ointment for a week
Gently cleanse the eyebrows every morning and night with mild antibacterial soap and pat dry
Apply a tiny amount of coconut oil or rosehip oil twice a day
Use a clean pillowcase
Don't:
Pick at the scabs that form on the eyebrows after microblading
Apply makeup or skincare products till their brows have completely healed
Get sweaty or exercise for a week
Get exposed to direct sunlight for a week
Swim or take long showers for ten days
Sleep on your face for ten days
Go for treatments like facials, peels, or Botox for four weeks
Apply exfoliants, acids, or retinoids while the brows are healing
Microblading is generally safe but is contraindicated in some cases. For instance, it is not recommended if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Pregnancy hormones may cause bleeding from the micro-cuts and cause infection. What's more, hyperpigmentation and bloating can affect how the eyebrows appear once the pregnancy is over and your face returns to its usual colour and shape.
And here's a reminder again, always speak to your doctor before undergoing any cosmetic procedure and consult if you feel any discomfort.
