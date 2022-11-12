Mumbai Becomes a Hotspot For Measles: Here's What We Should Know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirms the outbreak of measles in the slums of Mumbai after three children die within 2 days. They also conducted a special surveillance in five localities in and near Govandi while alerting all healthcare facility providers to report cases too.

According to Mid-Day report, a five-year-old named Hasnain Khan, three-and-half-year-old Noorain Khan, and one-year-old Fazal Khan, who happens to be their from Rafi Nagar in M East ward of Govandi passed away between 26 and 27 October.