‘I Had a Heart Attack at 26’: Holding on to Hope as a Young Survivor

A heart attack may seem like a problem associated with old age, but it is rapidly turning into one that comprehensively affects the youth. Apart from physical recovery, heart attack survivors also struggle with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
A fun-loving 26-year-old, Tarun (name changed), would have never thought that he would be a heart attack survivor at such a young age. Having turned 29 recently, Tarun looks back upon his journey as a young heart attack survivor.
Tarun recalls coming back home from his friend’s place after a Diwali party when his back began to hurt.
Tarun walked into a nearby hospital and thought he'd get a strong antacid to relieve the pain. However, he got his electrocardiogram (ECG) checked and was told that it was a heart attack.
Tarun was then shifted to another hospital and remained admitted for three days. He recalls the experience as being traumatic.
"I threw the sheets and curtains around my bed and started crying. I was eventually shifted to a CICU [cardiac intensive care unit]," he says.
Some doctors recommended placing a stent, but Tarun’s parents consulted another doctor who said that medication could manage the blockage.
Tarun also mentions how his parents did not allow him to step out of the house for the next few days. Eventually, even when he did go out, he continued to only consume home-made meals for a few months.
Heart attack survivors wrestle with multiple challenges, such as making drastic lifestyle changes.
Smoking, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption and a sedentary lifestyle can all increase the risk of heart diseases by a lot.
Tarun says that he quit smoking and switched to healthier food options for a year and a half.
He mentions being scared and suffering anxiety after the incident. He had to take PTSD sessions with a psychologist, which helped him recover mentally.
Giving credit to his family and friends for helping him get back on his feet, he says that the incident was a wake-up call for him. He now spends more time with family and friends and tries to go on a trip every two months.
Tarun further says that while it is tough for a person to cope with an incident like this, the choices were his and that he has no regrets.
As devastating a life event a heart attack may be, there is hope in the aftermath.
Published: 29 Sep 2021,07:59 PM IST