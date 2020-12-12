Centre’s SOP on COVID-19: 100 People to Be Vaccinated Per Session

An SOP released by the Health Ministry of India on Saturday, 12 December, states that only 100 people are likely to get vaccinated per "session" against COVID-19, and that the number of people in each of these sessions may go up to 200, if logistics allow.

The states and territories can fix the days for vaccination. “Conduct of the vaccination process will be similar to the election process,” the ministry said in the document called 'COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines'.

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (Government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India," the SOP states.