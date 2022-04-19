Hangover: Symptoms and Tips to Manage it Well

(Image: iStock)
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, a hangover is a group of signs and symptoms that occur after you have had too much alcohol. The studies show that frequent hangovers not only affect the health of a person but might result in poor work performance in a career.
The only way to avoid the pain and unpleasant feeling of hangovers is to drink responsibly because at times the effects of a hangover might last over for 24 hours ruining your whole day ahead.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, following symptoms might trouble you if you are hungover:
Fatigue
Headaches
Excessive thirst
Nausea, vomiting, stomach ache
Lack of concentration
Dizziness and shakiness
Rapid heartbeat
Now, let's have a look at the ways which can help manage the symptoms of a hangover and make you feel better.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, it is important that you stay hydrated while having drinks and continue to do even after. It is because alcohol has diuretic effects which means people urinate frequently due to which their body gets rid of the required fluids and electrolytes.
Moreover, few people experience diarrhea and vomiting as their hangover symptoms and that causes even further dehydration. You can make sure that you stay hydrated by alternating a drink with a glass of water.
According to the US NIH, people with a hangover often have difficulty sleeping or can't sleep for a long duration at a stretch. Though there are evidence that little alcohol can help with good sleep but chronic use of it can have opposite effects.
Many times, people get to their normal routine without enough sleep thinking the symptoms will disappear on their own with the passing time but it is not so, the headaches, fatigue, and irritability only get worse without enough rest.
According to the US NIH, having a healthy breakfast can be used as one of the home remedies to get over the hangover symptoms. It also helps maintain steady blood sugar levels that must have been compromised after excessive drinking.
A healthy breakfast can also help with the increase in acids and chemicals in the blood causing metabolic acidosis and acidity which further worsen the symptoms like fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.
According to the PubMed Central, there are a few things that can be used as supplements to reduce the symptoms of a hangover and a few of them are:
Red ginseng reduced alcohol levels in the blood thus reducing the severity of a hangover.
Prickly pear extracts also helped reduce the risk of severe symptoms.
Ginger extracts not only help manage the hangover symptoms but also reduce the risk of liver damage.
Borage oil has proved to reduce the symptoms by 88%.
According to the US NIH, pain relievers or NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen can help manage the symptoms of headache and muscle aches in people. The presence of naproxen often reduces the severity of hangover but you can avoid taking such medications if you experience other hangover symptoms like nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting.
According to PubMed Central, dark drinks like whiskey, tequila, and especially bourbon contain the toxic chemical – congener which is the byproduct of ethanol fermentation behind the alcohol manufacturing process.
According to Healthline, different drinks have varying amounts of congeners but a high amount is responsible for slow metabolism, frequent and severe hangovers.
