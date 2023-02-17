Vitamin Tablets vs Gummies: Should You Ditch Time-Tested Capsules For Candies?

How wonderful would it be if we could just pop a pill and have great hair and skin. If only supplements worked that way.
(Photo: The Quint)
They look like candies. They come in a variety of flavours. And most importantly, they claim to be the answer for your skin, hair, and even sleep woes. In short, gummy vitamins and supplements look tempting – and you could rid yourself from taking that pill your family doctor prescribed.
Medical shops have started displaying them in abundance, and just one Google search will make sure you are forever bombarded with gummy supplement advertisements.
But are gummies worth all this hype? Do they actually work? Should you really reject the time-tested vitamin supplements for a gummy?
Gummy vitamins are marketed as an alternative to the capsules and tablets, traditionally prescribed as supplements. While it was first catered to just children, it is now a market that targets adults.
According to Dr Chaitanya Singh, a Delhi-based dermatologist, gummy candies rely on gelatin to provide their structure, and contain other ingredients like beeswax, acacia gum, and coconut oil.
"Gummy vitamins can be helpful for people who have difficulty in swallowing pills. Post pandemic, people have started taking vitamin supplements in large numbers. Its fruity and candy-like flavours makes it more tempting not just for kids but also for adults," Arnab Ghosh, a Delhi-based nutritionist, tells FIT.
First, we do not really know whether the amount of vitamin or minerals mentioned on the cover of the pack of gummies is actually the amount present in it – because there is no certification or licensing needed to manufacture them.
For example, a supplement like iron cannot be included in a gummy form, as it may have a distinct and not-so-pleasant taste, Tod Cooperman, a healthcare researcher and founder of ConsumerLab.com, an independent company that conducts evaluations of dietary supplements, told Insider.com.
"This is important because many people may be at risk for iron deficiency, particularly premenopausal women and vegetarians. Over time, iron deficiency can lead to heart problems or difficult pregnancies," he added.
According to experts, a single vitamin gummy could have 2-8 grams of sugar content – just like any candy.
This is completely eliminated in a pill or a capsule – which goes thorough pharmaceutical license and are under strict vigilance during/and post production. They are extensively tested for accuracy by authorities, adds Ghosh.
At the same time, since they look and taste like candy, there is also a concern raised by experts about overdosing on the 'healthy gummies'. This, too, can do more harm than good, say experts.
While it is rare that overdosing on gummies could lead to a significant side effect, long-term overconsumption could be dangerous. For example, consuming too much of Vitamin A could result in nausea and migraines.
Dermatologists suggest vitamin supplements specifically for people with deficiencies – who seek their help to improve their skin and hair health. Sometimes, the good quality ones, may even work.
Some studies point that gummy vitamins are more bioavailable than pills at an equal-sized serving. Bioavailability is the rate and extent to which the active constituent of a drug is absorbed from a drug product and reaches the circulation.
A study on VitaminD drug noted, “VitD3 gummies [have] greater bioavailability than tablets with higher VitD concentrations over time, which may have implications for achieving VitD sufficiency," as reported in Insider.com.
But, as Dr Singh points out, there is still not enough evidence on how they work, or whether they even work.
According to Dr Singh, "If you have a balanced diet, your body does not really need vitamin supplements. But with the lifestyle most people have today, they’re unable to maintain the regular intake of nutrition required. Secondly, if you workout on a regular basis, or you are pregnant, lactating, diabetic, or on medication – that may cause deficiency and you may need supplements."
This is almost always taken care of by your traditional vitamin supplements in the form of pills and capsules.
Vitamin C: It has antioxidant that help in controlling and fighting free radicals, brighten the skin, and stimulate collagen. It also helps in fighting the formation of melanin (skin pigmentation).
Vitamin D: It plays an important role in hair growth process and a deficiency related to hair loss.
Vitamin E: It is essential for healthy skin and scalp. It supports the scalp and gives the hair a strong base to grow by reducing oxidative stress and preserving the protective lipid layer.
"These traditional pills are tried, tested, and effective. Unless, there is no other way for you to take the pill, I doubt dermatologists will prescribe them to you," Dr Singh adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined