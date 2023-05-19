Cases Of Drug-Resistant Ringworm Infection Detected In New York: What We Know

Cases Of Drug-Resistant Ringworm Infection In NYC: What We Know
(Photo: NBC News)
Two women in New York City were found to be diagnosed with a drug-resistant and highly-contagious ringworm infection called Trichophyton indotineae.
Such cases have been previously noted in Canada and several parts of South Asia, including India, causing the Centres For Disease Control (CDC) to label its rapid spread as an 'epidemic.'
This was the first time cases of the treatment-resistant strain were reported in the US.
Ringworm, also known as tinea or dermatophytosis, is a common and contagious type of fungal infection characterized by circular, red, and itchy rashes on the body. It can affect the skin, hair, or nails and is typically treated with the help of anti-fungal medication.
Two cases were reported by a dermatologist to public health officials in New York on 28 February after the patients with severe tinea showed no improvement post attempts at treatment, as reported by CBC News.
The first patient, identified as ‘Patient A’ initially noted symptoms in the summer of 2021 and sought treatment in December 2021, during the third trimester of her pregnancy.
In January 2022, after the birth of her baby, she was diagnosed with tinea and started on oral terbinafine therapy.
But the treatment did not work and terbinafine was discontinued. After this, the patient was put onto itraconazole treatment that resolved the rash completely after its four-week course.
However, the CDC went on to share how she will continue to be monitored to identify ‘potential recurrence of infection’ and to gauge whether itraconazole may be required in the future.
Patient B was identified as a 47-year-old woman who developed pruritic eruptions in the summer of 2022 during her visit to Bangladesh. Her family members (husband and son) also showed similar symptoms. Later that year, after her arrival back into the US, she visited the emergency room thrice and was prescribed medication, including terbinafine cream.
Similar to Patient A, she showed no improvement after the initial courses of medication. She then received a 4-week course of griseofulvin therapy which resulted in 80% improvement in the rashes.
Typical ringworm infections can be treated with the help of medication prescribed by a dermatologist.
Ways through which ringworm can be prevented are:
Keeping your skin clean and dry
Avoiding direct contact of the skin in areas such as locker rooms or public showers
Clipping fingernails and toenails to ensure they are clean
Changing socks and underwear at least once a day
Avoid sharing clothes or any other personal items with individuals who have ringworm
Wash your hands with soap after playing with pets
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)