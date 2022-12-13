Zika Virus: Karnataka Reports First Case as 5-Year-Old Tests Positive

Karnataka reported its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl from the Raichur district tested positive for it.
(Photo Courtesy: Garima Sadhwani/The Quint)
Here’s all that you need to know.
Zika is a viral disease that is spread through an infected Aedes mosquito’s bite. The infection, if severe, can cause microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, or can even be fatal for pregnant women.
Symptoms: People who are infected with the Zika virus might display the following symptoms:
Rashes
Joint pain
Fever
Conjunctivitis
Headaches
Discomfort and nausea
What are authorities saying: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it.”
He stated that all precautionary measures are being taken, and added:
While this is the first case to be reported in Karnataka, Zika virus cases have been previously reported in Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.
