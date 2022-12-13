Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Zika Virus: Karnataka Reports First Case as 5-Year-Old Tests Positive

Zika Virus: Karnataka Reports First Case as 5-Year-Old Tests Positive

Zika is a viral disease that is spread through an infected Aedes mosquito’s bite.
Garima Sadhwani
Published:

Karnataka reported its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl from the Raichur district tested positive for it.

(Photo Courtesy: Garima Sadhwani/The Quint)

Karnataka reported its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl from the Raichur district tested positive for it.

Here’s all that you need to know.

Zika is a viral disease that is spread through an infected Aedes mosquito’s bite. The infection, if severe, can cause microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, or can even be fatal for pregnant women. 

Symptoms: People who are infected with the Zika virus might display the following symptoms:

  • Rashes

  • Joint pain

  • Fever

  • Conjunctivitis

  • Headaches

  • Discomfort and nausea

The World Health Organization noted that the Aedes mosquitoes bite in the early morning, afternoons, or evenings, basically during the daytime.

What are authorities saying: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it.”

He stated that all precautionary measures are being taken, and added:

“We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old girl. We are keeping a vigil.”
While this is the first case to be reported in Karnataka, Zika virus cases have been previously reported in Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. 

