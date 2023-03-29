UPI Payments via PPI To Attract 1.1% Interchange Fees: Will It Impact You?

Will you have to pay interchange fees for every UPI transaction?

The answer is no. NPCI's move to introduce interchange fees does not apply to peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions or even peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions. You will be able to transfer money via UPI to another person's bank account or to a merchant's bank account without additional charges.

The Unified Payments Interface or UPI serves as guardrails for mobile digital payments in India and it is run by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) – a not-for-profit, umbrella entity that is backed by the RBI, among others.

With that out of the way, let's move on to the next question.