FAQ | Spike in Dengue Cases in Delhi: What Symptoms to Watch Out For?

With monsoons slowly subsiding in India, dengue cases have yet again gone up. So much so that over 300 cases were reported in Delhi from 1-5 October.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 11 October, ordered all Delhi hospitals to “reserve 10-15 percent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases,” FIT had earlier reported.

But should you care or be concerned that cases are rising again? Can you take preventive measures? Is there a cure? FIT decodes it for you.