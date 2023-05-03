Dry Eye Prevention: 6 Simple Home Remedies For Dry Eyes

tips to prevent dry eyes
People are often unable to find the reason for dry eyes and don't even realize that they are suffering from dry eyes condition. So, if your eyes sting and burn, look red, or feel gritty, you may have dry eye. You will feel like there are sand particles stuck in your eyes. This condition occurs when the tiny glands in and around your eyelids are unable to make enough tears.
Tears keep the surface of the eye smooth, comfortable, and hydrated. They help wash away dust and debris thus protecting the eyes from infection. Healthy eyes make tears all day to keep themselves moist. But certain medications, old age may cause dry eyes. Thus we are here to share a few tips to prevent dry eyes.
1. Warm compress can be helpful for dry eye as recommended by doctors of Mayo Clinic. Tears contain oil, water, and mucus that help keep the eye eyes moist. Lack of any of these three can cause inflamed and flaky eyelids that can clog the oil-making glands along the edge of your lid. Warm compress can be prepared by dipping a clean cloth in warm water after wringing it. It will help ease irritation and loosen clogged oils. You will have to place it over your closed eye for at least a minute and gently press the edge of your eyelid with your finger to squeeze out the clogged oils. The moist heat helps loosen up the clogged oils in the glands.
2. Wash off the crusty lashes: You can clean your eyelids, the surrounding skin and hair to avoid lid inflammation. You just need to take a bit of baby shampoo or mild soap on your fingertips and gently massage your closed eye, near the base of your eyelashes. Make sure to consult a doctor before.
3. Stay Hydrated: Water is necessary for every part of the body and it helps the body to stay healthy and function normally. Similarly, the eyes also require water and hydration. Drinking water helps keep them moist. Keep sipping on water even if you are not thirsty and aim for eight to 10 glasses throughout the day. You can also consume water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelon.
4. Wear wrap around sunglasses: These kind of glasses can help protect your eyes from drying winds which are harmful since they cause tears to evaporate more quickly. Thus, you also need to avoid blowing air from your hair dryer, air conditioner, or fan toward your eyes.
5. Blink More: Screen time can prevent frequent blinking and that is not good for your eyes. We need to follow the 20/20 rule, close your eyes every 20 minutes for 20 seconds. You can also set your screen below eye level to avoid opening your eyes wide thus preventing tear evaporation between blinks.
6. Eye Massage: You will have to close your eyes and gently massage the lids by rolling the index finger in circular motions. You can also get a cotton swab and roll it down your upper lid toward the lashes and the edge of the lid. You can move your finger or swab up toward your lash line to massage the lower lids. Repat the process for 5 to 10 times. It will help push the inflamed melted oil out of the glands.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)