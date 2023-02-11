Dear Brides-to-Be, a Crash Diet Before Your Wedding Is Not the Way To Go

When FIT spoke to doctors and nutritionists, they all agreed on one thing – that crash diets are not the ideal way to go when it comes to weight loss, especially before your wedding.

"Weddings, in particular, are not a good time to make any sudden lifestyle changes – because you're already under a lot of pressure. But unfortunately, being fit is often confused with being thin – and occasions like these force people – especially women – to lose weight, no matter the cost," says Nidhi Mohan Kamal, a nutritionist and strength coach.

And a crash diet brings its own set of problems to the table, she adds.