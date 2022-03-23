Centre Lifts COVID Restrictions: What You Need To Know About New COVID Rules

The Home Ministry has lifted COVID restrictions which were implemented under the Disaster Management Act in March 2020, in an order dated Wednesday, 23 March 2022.

The order states that restrictions under the NDMA no longer need to be implemented, but mask restrictions, hand hygiene, and other safety measures ordered by the Health Ministry will continue.

So what's allowed and what's not allowed under the new COVID rules? Does this mark an end to pandemic restrictions? Read on.