In Sharp Rise, India Logs 12,213 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest Since February

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, India on Thursday, 16 June, reported 12,213 new cases and 11 deaths due to the viral disease. This is the first time since 26 February that the country has witnessed a single-day surge of more than 10,000 cases.

The daily positivity rate rose to 2.35 percent, while the total number of active cases went up to 58,215.

On Wednesday, India had recorded 8,822 coronavirus cases.

Amid the surge, Delhi reported 1,375 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the positivity rate rising to 7.01 percent. This was the second day in a row that Delhi reported over 1,000 cases in a single day.