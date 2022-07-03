COVID-19: 1,11,711 Active Cases in India, Death Toll Climbs to 5,25,199

India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,02,429, while the active cases increased to 1,11,711, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, 3 July.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.