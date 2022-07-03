COVID-19: 1,11,711 Active Cases in India, Death Toll Climbs to 5,25,199

Representational Image
India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,02,429, while the active cases increased to 1,11,711, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, 3 July.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent, according to the ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August , 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June last year. It crossed four crore on 25 January this year.
