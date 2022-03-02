8 Signs You Might Be Suffering From Celiac Disease

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, celiac disease is a condition in which you are allergic to the protein commonly found in wheat, barley, rye, and spelt. In celiac disease, gluten causes an immune response in the body that results in inflammation and damage in the small intestine.

According to Pubmed Central, celiac disease affects only one percent of the people in the US but it may lead to digestive issues, nutritional deficiencies, and other negative health effects.

Celiac disease has no cure and requires management and control besides avoiding the food that might contain gluten, it also includes baked goods, cereals, certain medications, etc.

Let us know about the common signs of celiac disease, which might help you detect the condition if you ever suffer from all or some of such symptoms in future.