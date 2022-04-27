Caffeine Consumption and its Side Effects

Side effects of too much caffeine
(Photo: iStock)
Most of us are caffeine lovers and consume it on a regular basis knowingly or unknowingly. For example, we are well aware of the fact that tea and coffee have high caffeine content but energy drinks and coke also contain caffeine.
According to the US NIH, caffeine has its benefits as well like promoting good mood, and mental health, boosting energy and physical performance, and can be safe if consumed in moderation.
Research shows that caffeine can have various health risks and side effects as well but all might not have to face it because the tolerance to caffeine and its effects depends on genetics and other factors.
We will throw some light on the side effects of caffeine which might be experienced by people if consumed in high amounts.
We often drink coffee when we feel tired and find ourselves in a sense of alertness. Do you why does this happen? According to US NIH, caffeine blocks the release of chemical adenosine which is responsible for making you feel tired, and triggers the release of adrenaline which helps keep you energetic.
But when taken in excess, caffeine can cause jitters, nervousness, and anxiety. According to PubMed Central, caffeine-induced anxiety disorder is one of the common disorders caused due to high caffeine intake. You can keep a track of your caffeine intake and try to cut back if possible.
Everyone must have used a cup of coffee to be able to study for the exams late at night or complete projects before a deadline. Coffee is known to be able to keep us awake through such phases.
But excess caffeine intake can affect our restorative sleep causing sleep disturbance. According to PubMed Central, caffeine not only keeps us awake for the longest time but also reduces our sleep time. The amount of caffeine affecting your sleep differs from person to person depending on their genes and other factors.
If research is to be believed, the effect of caffeine on sleep depends on the amount and time of consumption.
Excessive caffeine can also let the broken and damaged muscle tissues enter the bloodstream which can cause kidney failure and other dangerous health-related issues (US NIH). This phenomenon is known as rhabdomyolysis and can also be caused due to an infection, trauma, drug abuse, insect bite, etc.
The only way is to consult your doctor and get to know the safe limit of caffeine consumption.
This might come as a surprise to a lot of people that how can caffeine cause tiredness when we consume it to get rid of it. But it is true, that caffeine seems to have a rebound fatigue effect after it leaves your system.
Therefore, though you may feel an increase in energy levels and alertness, you might be more tired than usual on the following day. Though people having caffeine throughout the day might not face this issue but you can consume it moderately to get rid of the rebound fatigue effect (Healthline).
Are you someone who needs a cup of coffee first thing in the morning to keep your bowel moving? You are not alone. It has been found that coffee has a laxative effect which helps the stomach release gastrin, a hormone that helps speed up the activity in the colon and decaffeinated coffee has similar effects as well.
Moreover, coffee is responsible for the contractions of the stomach muscles known as peristalsis which helps the food to keep moving. But too much caffeine can result in loose stools and diarrhea as well, it also results in ulcers and makes it worse for the GERD patients (Cleveland Clinic).
There is no doubt that in spite of all its health benefits coffee becomes a habit and at times we find it difficult to keep up with our daily routine without our cup of coffee or tea.
According to PubMed Central, caffeine can also be addictive though it will not have similar addiction effects as cocaine and other drugs. It is believed that the frequency of caffeine intake promotes physical and psychological dependency.
According to PubMed Central, though most people do not have any risk of strokes or cardiovascular diseases due to coffee yet it can raise blood pressure and have stimulatory effects on the nervous system.
Now, high blood pressure increases the risk of strokes and heart diseases because it might hinder the blood flow to the heart and brain. It is advisable to keep a track of your caffeine intake and its time of consumption if you already suffer from high blood pressure.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)