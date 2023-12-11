Busting Muscle-Building Myths: 5 Truths About Building Muscle

It is very difficult to find the right information on various topics today considering there is so much information on the internet and people tend to throw their advice and share their knowledge all the time. In the gym, we all have experienced a few gym rats or inexperienced gym trainers teaching us things about muscle building and suggesting ways to build muscle which are dangerous and a shortcut that worked for them. Below are a few myths that will help you get clarity, bust your myths, and help carry forward credible information by expert, Gauthaman Ramesh, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit.