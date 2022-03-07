Busting Myths Related to Cholesterol Issues

Cholesterol is an essential part of the body that produces hormones and cells to maintain it.

There are two types of lipoproteins that are responsible for the flow of cholesterol through the blood into the body, LDL and HDL. LDL is the bad cholesterol and the higher levels of LDL can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, chest pain, and heart attacks, which can also lead to sudden deaths.

Here are a few myths abut cholesterol and some facts that one must be aware of.