Three Reasons Why Walking Might Be One of The Best Forms Of Working Out

3 Reasons Why Walking Might Be One Of The Best Forms Of Work Out
image credit: istock
We live in an age of increasingly volatile eating habits. With culinary masterpieces spread across our social media timelines, being lured by them is now almost as easy as taking a walk in the park. Add to it our fast-moving lifestyles and what we have is a perfect recipe for a health disaster, on a massive scale (no pun intended).
As a result, the need to work out hasn’t been more relevant than it is today. But for some reason, working out seems way more complicated than it actually is.
Can you really walk your way to fitness?
The answer is yes. Like most things, the benefits of walking depend on your level of commitment. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can improve the quality of your health. (As with any new form of exercise or new commitment, please consult your doctor first.)
Since not a lot of people take walking as a serious form of working out, let us list three reasons why walking is one of the best:
1. It’s for Almost Everyone: Taking up walking can be as easy as getting a comfortable pair of shoes and stepping outside. It’s so non-intrusive, people with busy schedules can do it while being on the phone.
2. Health Benefits: From helping burn calories to reducing the risk of heart-related ailments, daily walking has more health benefits than we assume. Several studies have revealed that daily walking helps release mood-boosting chemicals like dopamine and serotonin which help in reducing stress. Additionally, regular walking lubricates your muscles and joints, which helps ease joint pain.*
3. Accessible: Walking doesn’t require any heavy equipment or accessories that other forms of workouts do. All you need is a good pair of shoes that support your feet during long walks, and don’t tire you out.
The right kind of shoe not only helps you walk more comfortably, it also helps you cover more distance than you normally would with an ordinary pair of shoes.
For this very purpose, Skechers has come up with its GO WALK category of shoes which is specifically designed for people who indulge in walking as a lifestyle habit. Whether it’s someone who walks long distances or a competitive race-walker, the Skechers GO WALK category of shoes is for everyone.
To anyone who considers walking an important part of their daily lives, these are the 2 shoes from the Skechers GO WALK category we highly recommend:
The reason we recommend this shoe is because its sole is designed in a way that makes shifting weight from the heel to the toe very easy, making the shoe super flexible. Also, an internal heel counter present at the back of the heel absorbs pressure and makes walking a more comfortable experience.
Now, one of the challenges that most walkers experience is an increase in temperature inside their shoes after a long walk. The Skechers GO WALK Speed Walker has a perforated upper tongue that allows air ventilation into the shoe, and a removable insole that helps mould to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.
A Hyper Burst® cushioning midsole offers a highly responsive and ultra-lightweight experience. This innovative resilient foam is created using a “Super Critical®” process with spherically shaped cells compressed into the midsole. Hyper Arc™ adapts to your stride to promote a smoother transition for a more efficient walk.
The GO WALK Distance Walker shoe has a carbon-infused winglet plate in its sole that adds more spring in your step. When you consider how high the stakes are for a competitive walker, this feature is truly magical. And to ensure that the shoe is highly stable, its outsole is designed with Goodyear® rubber for enhanced traction, stability and durability. For someone who walks long distances, this feature is a Godsend.
Additionally, the GO WALK Distance Walker Shoe has an Arch Fit insole that provides a podiatrist certified arch support. And just like the GO WALK Speed walker shoe, the GO WALK Distance Walker shoe also has a Hyper Arc™ zone that promotes walking efficiency in each stride resulting in a smoother, more comfortable walk.
Not a lot of shoes have such high-quality features that make walking a pleasant experience. With the Skechers GO WALK shoes in your feet’s arsenal, walking is bound to become your favourite form of work out.
The GO WALK shoe series is now available on Skechers.in as well as in select retail stores.
*Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All claims made in this article should be taken into consideration only after consulting with a qualified healthcare provider. The author and publisher of this article are not liable for any damages or negative consequences arising from any information or suggestions provided in this article.
