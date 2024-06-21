Which Diseases can be Diagnosed with a Full Body Checkup?

Understanding Key Tests for Various Health Conditions

Here are some health conditions, issues, and diseases that can be diagnosed through a full body checkup:

1. Blood Disorders and Diabetes: A complete blood count (CBC), which is part of regular checkups, aids in the diagnosis of anaemia as well as other blood-related complications. It is suggested that basic screening tests, including fasting blood glucose and random blood glucose, HbA1c, and glycated haemoglobin tests, are crucial in diagnosing and managing diabetes.

2. Kidney Diseases: Maintaining a healthy kidney is very important as it helps in the detoxification of the body. Health issues like injury, stones, or cysts in the kidneys can be diagnosed with a full body checkup as it includes a complete urine examination, renal profile, creatinine, and serum tests.

3. Thyroid Disorders: From hormone production to optimal organ functioning, the thyroid gland controls many functions in your body. The Total T3, Total T4, and TSH tests used in the analysis of the thyroid gland are useful in diagnosing thyroid diseases like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

4. Heart (Cardiac) Diseases: Lipid profile tests included in full body checkup can be used to determine the risk of heart disease by evaluating the cholesterol level in the body. It is a highly suggested test by doctors if one suffers from heart-related diseases or has a family history of the same.

5. Liver Diseases: The liver plays a critical role in the metabolic and detoxification processes of the body. Liver function tests, including bilirubin and total serum, are crucial in diagnosing liver diseases like hepatitis and fatty liver disease.

6. Joint Pain and Inflammation: Joint pain analysis and C-reactive protein (CRP) tests are some of the tests that may aid in diagnosing arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

7. Vitamin Deficiency: Routine checkups often include tests for vitamins such as D and B12 to determine if you have any deficiencies.