'Bust Board Exam Stress With Diet & Sleep': Adults Who’ve Been There & Done That

It’s that time of the year again. There are deadlines, schedules and a general atmosphere of impending doom. Of course meals will be skipped, sleep will either be ignored or indulged in a little bit more and mood swings will become the norm of the day.

As you drown yourself in caffeine and junk food, that’s the last thing you should be doing. What should you be doing instead for a calmer mind and better preparation, you ask? Read on to find out.