Blue Light and Mental Health: Turn Off Your Screens to Sleep & Feel Better

Blue light from devices and sleep: Does it really alter the quality of your sleep?
Blue light, an obsequious presence in urban lifestyle, might have a bigger role to play in our lives than we realise at first glance. From its effects on sleep to mental health, the speculations and research around it are more rife and endless, leading us to bring in an expert to comment on it.
Before looking at blue light specifically, which is in galore in our screens, be it smartphones, televisions, or computers, as well as indoor LED lighting, it should be pointed out that light of any kind affects your circadian rhythm which has a direct control on your sleep, and therefore, in the process, on mental health and mood disorders.
Light of any kind influences the secretion of melatonin in your body, the hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle, but according to Harvard Health Publishing, blue light does it more significantly.
The report reads:
Dr Bindu Menon, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi, Kerala comments on the role of light in our mental health,
Dr Menon further points out that today over 80 percent of the population, especially in urban areas, experience nightly light pollution. With technological advances, we encounter even more sources of light at night of which blue light is an integral part.
Pervasive exposure to nighttime lighting has blurred the boundaries of day and night, making it more difficult to synchronize biological processes, says Dr Menon. Many systems under circadian control, including sleep–wake behaviour, hormone secretion, cellular function and gene expression are altered because of this and are now believed to be associated with increasing incidence of certain cancers, metabolic dysfunction and mood disorders.
The circadian disruption, underlines Dr Menon, alters the function of brain regions involved in emotion and mood regulation through direct neural input from the biological clock or indirect effects, including altered neuroplasticity (the way in which the neurons repair themselves), neurotransmission and gene expression.
Even though studies and research are ongoing on specifically the effects of blue light, we have sufficient evidence to conclude that it indeed has a significant role to play in our mental health.
