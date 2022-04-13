Myths About Blood Donation Debunked

According to the reports of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.2 million people from the US donate blood and nearly 100 million units of blood are donated worldwide every year.

WHO emphasises on the importance of donating blood regularly since it can save lives but can be stored up to a limited time. But people are scared to come forward and help the people in need for the sole reason that they aren't sure if it is safe to do so.

It is because of the wrong information and misconceptions spread around. Lack of knowledge and awareness should not be the reason for a burden on the healthcare system in spite of a solution.

Therefore, in this article we shall replace the myths with the right facts backed up by science so that more people come forward to donate blood without any fear and hesitation.