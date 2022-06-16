Researchers Find Origins of Largest Pandemic - Bubonic Plague AKA Black Death

An international team of researchers may have traced the origins of the deadliest pandemic in mankind's recorded history - the bubonic plague AKA the Black Death.

The bubonic plague pandemic of the 1300s killed nearly 200 million people in Europe, Asia, and North Africa, spreading violently and rapidly from 1346 to 1353. It is the deadliest pandemic recorded.

The team of researchers led by Dr. Philip Slavin, a historian from the University of Stirling in Scotland, traced the bubonic plague's origins to central Asia in the 1300s. To be specific, Kyrgyzstan, Asia.

A research team from the University of Stirling in Scotland and Germany's Max Planck Institute and University of Tubingen analysed ancient DNA samples from the teeth of skeletons in cemeteries near Lake Issyk Kul, in Kyrgyzstan.