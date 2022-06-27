How To Recover From A Day (Or A Weekend) Of Binge Eating

We've all had days where we eat a whole bunch of chocolates, or chips, or pizza, or biryani, or lasagne, or basically any of the unhealthy junk food that you've been telling yourself NOT to eat.

Whether it's all of the above dishes, or none of them, whether you tend to indulge just once a week, or many "just once-a-weeks", the bottom line, is sometimes we indulge, and sometimes we feast. The science says so too!

According to this 2021 study, most people around the world, above the age of 16, reported gaining weight during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.