Arthritis: Workout Mistakes You Should Avoid To Prevent Worsening of Symptoms

Arthritis and workout: Things to keep in mind while exercising
Arthritis is a condition in which a patient experiences pain, swelling, and stiffness in joints. Arthritis may be caused due to aging and wear and tear of the joints. The symptoms may even hinder mobility and comfort.
The condition can be managed with the right diet and medication. Mild exercise can also help with arthritis but people with the condition must consult the doctor before they start the workout regime.
Arthritis affects the joints, bones, and muscles, which further affects the body's ability to perform and recover from some activities. This article will help you know about the practices you can avoid to prevent the worsening of arthritis pain and swelling.
The biggest mistake people make while exercising is skipping the warm-up session. Warm-ups are an important part of the workout regime. Our body needs a little activity to warm up the muscles before we get into the workout. Warm-up can also boost flexibility and athletic performance and reduces the chance of injury.
People walk or run on the treadmill but do not pay attention to the settings. People with arthritis should not use the incline setting on the treadmill. This makes it a hiking experience, which may worsen arthritis. Incline walking or running can cause excessive strain on the knees and leg joints.
Lack of water can cause dehydration, which increases muscle cramping. Dehydration can also cause muscle spasms and cramping, which can further contribute to joint pain. Chronic dehydration can cause loss of blood volume, sparking off a chain reaction that can decline the overall functionality and cause joint degeneration.
People work on laptops and have gotten used to the work-from-home setup. They work from anywhere – their kitchen counters, beds – and fail to maintain a good posture.
Incorrect posture has a negative effect on the skeletal system which further worsens the pain caused due to osteoarthritis. Bad posture can disturb the balance of the joints, resulting in the wearing out of connective tissue, and exposing bone to bone. Osteoarthritis is very painful and irreversible.
Few exercises also include skipping and climbing stairs but patients with arthritis must inform their trainers about the condition so that they can keep it mild. Skipping or climbing the stairs can put a strain on the knees and joints, worsening the condition further.