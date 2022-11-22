Which 5 Bacteria Are the Leading Cause of Deaths in India? Lancet Study Answers

What happens when the foot soldiers deployed to fight the pathogens gunning for our bodies, lose their weapons? This is called antimicrobial resistance (AR). And its a crisis so grave, experts are calling it the 'next big pandemic'.

A new study published in the medical journal, Lancet, now tells us just how many deaths around the world can be linked to AR – and the picture it paints isn't pretty.

How bad is the situation in India? Read on to find out.