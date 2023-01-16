7 Yoga Poses for Pitta Dosha Imbalance

Yoga can be included in our day-to-day routine as a spiritual practice or even as a replacement for a workout. It is an exercise for all three- body, mind, and soul. People incorporate yoga into their ayurvedic daily routine for balancing their health foundation.

Yoga can also help manage the dosha imbalance and it is important to keep that in mind to make the practice easier. People who have more pitta dosha are the ones who perspire a lot, easily get irritated in hot weather, and prefer cooler climates. Pitta dosha rules the organs like eyes, skin, liver, brain, and intestines. Any imbalance in pitta dosha creates problems like rashes, heartburn, fever, infection, anxiety, and hatred.

These yoga positions can pacify the pitta and promote empathy, recognition, and calm efforts.