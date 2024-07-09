7 Tips To Manage IBS Flare-Ups

The common and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) disorder IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) causes abdominal discomfort, gas, and changes in bowel movements, including diarrhea, constipation, and both. It affects about 12% of people in the United States, with twice the number of females experiencing IBS compared to males.

People younger than 50 years of age are more likely to develop IBS, but it can still affect people of all ages. IBS is not a serious condition, but it can significantly impact daily life due to the severe abdominal pain and bloating it can cause. IBS can lead to constipation, diarrhea, and changes in bowel movements.

While the cause of IBS is largely unknown, it is thought to be related to problems with how the brain and gut communicate. IBS is a common disorder that can significantly impact daily life.