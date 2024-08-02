7 Tips to Manage Anorexia (Eating Disorder)

Tips to Manage Anorexia: Anorexia nervosa is a serious eating disorder that is characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted body image. It can be a difficult condition to overcome, but with professional help and dedication, it is possible to recover and live a healthy life.

People with anorexia often don’t know how to get better. They deprive themselves of food because they have this perception that eating will make them overweight and they can become perfect by eating less and losing weight. However, starving yourself can only make you sick both physically as well as mentally. Anorexia is not easy to overcome but with the help of professional help and some precautionary measures, people with this eating disorder can improve their quality of life. Let us read about some amazing tips to manage anorexia below.