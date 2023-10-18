7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Raisin Water

1. Raisins are rich in antioxidants, which are beneficial compounds that protect your cells against harmful free radicals. Raisins are also high in ferulic acid, rutin, quercetin, and trans-caftaric acid. Antioxidants contained in raisin water play a key role in health and safeguard against chronic conditions like cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. It is believed that eating raisins can help increase the antioxidant levels in the blood and improve brain function.

2. Raisins are a good source of iron. This mineral contained in raisin water is involved in oxygen transport and red blood cell production. It prevents conditions that occur due to iron deficiency like anemia, a condition whose symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, pale skin, and weakness.

3. Drinking raisin water is a great solution to your acidity problems as it helps to regulate the acid in your stomach. It has anti-inflammatory properties which help improve intestinal function and regulate the bacteria in the gut. Hence, raisin water is great for your gut health.

4. Raisin water helps to prevent extra calories and promote balanced eating. It contains natural sugars such as fructose and glucose that provide enough energy. So, people who are willing to lose weight can start drinking raisin water in the morning.

5. Raisin water helps to improve blood circulation, further stimulating the hair follicles that prevent hair loss. Hence is beneficial for those who struggle with hair fall.

6. Drinking water with soaked raisins can help in preventing dental health problems. Raisin water contains phytochemicals and oleanolic acids, which act as a shield against tooth-damaging microorganisms namely Porphyromonas and Streptococcus.

7. Raisin water helps regulate blood sugar levels because raisins have a low glycemic index. And eating raisins does not significantly raise blood sugar levels. Raisins also enhance insulin responsiveness and assist in controlling blood sugar levels.