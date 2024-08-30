7 Health Benefits of Lemon Grass

Health Benefits of Lemongrass: Lemongrass, a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia, has found its way to Africa, Australia, North, and South America. It has become a popular natural remedy for digestive issues, neurological problems, and high blood pressure.

Lemongrass possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties, and traditionally, it has been used as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It contains citral, a natural plant compound that exhibits anti-inflammatory effects.

Lemongrass extract is also used to impart a fresh scent to various products such as soaps, candles, disinfectants, and insect repellants. It is a treasure trove of flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which are rich in antioxidants. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of lemongrass below.