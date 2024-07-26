7 Amazing Health Benefits of Edamame

advertisement
Edamame, a tasty and nutritious legume, has gained popularity as a healthy snack option in recent years. These immature green soybeans, also known as vegetable-type soybeans, offer a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and potential health benefits. Despite its long-standing use in Asian cuisine, edamame has only recently gained traction in Western culture.
Edamame is a unique legume that differs from regular soybeans in both appearance and flavor. While regular soybeans are typically light brown, tan, or beige, edamame boasts a vibrant green color. Unlike peapods, edamame pods are not meant for consumption and serve as a protective casing for the tender soybeans within. These soybeans are meant to be boiled in their pods, after which the soybeans are removed and enjoyed on their own. Let us read about the top health benefits of Edamame below.
In addition to its delicious taste, edamame offers a range of impressive health benefits. Here are top 7 health benefits of consuming edamame.
1. Reduced Risk of Breast Cancer: Studies have consistently shown that a diet rich in soy, including edamame, can lower the risk of breast cancer. This protective effect is particularly significant for individuals who consistently consume soy throughout their lives and those who incorporate one to two servings of whole soy foods daily.
2. Lowers Bad (LDL) Cholesterol: High levels of LDL cholesterol, often referred to as bad cholesterol, increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Edamame, being a good source of soy protein, has been found to effectively reduce LDL cholesterol levels. An analysis of 38 clinical trials revealed that consuming soy protein instead of animal protein resulted in a significant decrease in LDL cholesterol levels in humans.
3. Reduces Depression and Improves Mood: Edamame contains folate, a crucial nutrient for DNA production and appropriate cell division. Low folate levels have been linked to depression, as folate helps prevent the accumulation of a substance called homocysteine in the body. High homocysteine levels can impede blood flow and nutrient delivery to the brain, interfering with the production of serotonin, a hormone associated with mood, sleep, and appetite. By maintaining healthy folate levels, edamame may help reduce the risk of depression.
4. Enhances Fertility: Some studies suggest that consuming more iron, protein, and plant-based foods like edamame, spinach, beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, and beets may promote fertility or reduce the risk of ovulatory disorders. Edamame is a rich source of iron, folate, and plant-based protein. A mini-review from 2018 highlighted a potential link between fertility and a high intake of folic acid, polyunsaturated fats, and plant-based foods. The authors emphasized the need for increased awareness of the impact of a balanced diet on fertility issues.
5. Lowers Blood Pressure: Edamame offers significant benefits for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. One cup of prepared edamame provides 14 percent of the daily value for potassium, a mineral that counteracts sodium and supports blood pressure regulation. Additionally, research suggests that other compounds found in edamame, such as isoflavones, may contribute to lowering blood pressure levels. A meta-analysis revealed that consuming at least 25 grams of soy protein per day helped reduce blood pressure levels in postmenopausal women, potentially due to the presence of isoflavones. Furthermore, a 2021 review in Complementary Therapies in Medicine concluded that soy intake is associated with improved systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels in adults.
6. Promotes Digestive Health: Edamame is rich in fiber content, both insoluble and soluble, which plays a crucial role in supporting digestive health. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stools, promoting regular bowel movements, while soluble fiber helps draw water into stools, making them easier to pass. Soluble fibers also stimulate the release of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate and acetate, which are produced during the bacterial fermentation of soluble fiber.
7. Aids in Weight Management: The high protein and fiber content of Edamame make it an excellent choice for weight management and promoting satiety. Protein has a higher thermic effect, meaning it requires more energy to digest compared to carbohydrates or fat. This increased energy expenditure can contribute to raising metabolism and burning more calories throughout the day. Studies have shown that increasing protein intake from protein-rich foods like edamame helps increase levels of hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, keeping individuals feeling full between meals.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
