5 Tips To Keep Bones Healthy

Bones are essential for a healthy body. They provide structural support, protect organs, anchor muscles, and store calcium. While it's essential to build strong and healthy bones during childhood and adolescence, you can also take steps during adulthood to protect bone health.

One of the most important factors for bone health is the peak bone mass, which occurs around age 30. During this time, the body rapidly increases its bone mass, but it also begins to slow down and bone mass is lost. If you don't take action to prevent bone loss after 30 years old, you are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become weak and brittle. Follow these tips to make your bones healthy and strong.