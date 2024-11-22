5 Amazing Health Benefits of Goji Berry

advertisement
Health Benefits of Goji Berry: Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are a bright orange-red berry native to China. For generations, people in Asia have consumed these berries to achieve longevity. Traditional uses of goji berries extend to addressing various health concerns, including diabetes, hypertension, fever, and age-related eye issues.
Eaten raw, cooked, or dried, goji berries are a versatile ingredient. They are enjoyed in herbal teas, juices, wines, and even medicines. The berries are lauded for their nutritional richness, containing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Some early studies investigating goji berry juice suggest potential benefits, including enhanced feelings of well-being and calmness, improved athletic performance, better sleep, weight loss, immune system support, and increased antioxidant levels.
While many berries offer health benefits, it remains unclear if goji berries surpass other types in terms of nutritional value. Additionally, the efficacy of goji berry supplements in replicating the health benefits of the whole berries is yet to be determined.
Goji berries have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. They supposedly slow aging, maintain eye health, and strengthen the liver, kidneys, and lungs. Despite the lack of conclusive scientific evidence, goji berries remain popular due to their vibrant color and unique, slightly sour flavor. They are often incorporated into supplements and superfood blends alongside other fruits, herbs, and extracts. Dried or powdered goji berries are commonly found in various recipes.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of goji berry.
1. Supports Immune System: Goji berries have a rich history in traditional medicine, renowned for their ability to ward off illness and infection while naturally enhancing immunity. A 30-day study involving 60 older adults revealed that consuming 4 ounces (120 mL) of goji berry juice daily led to an increase in immune cells and improved overall well-being. Furthermore, a 3-month study conducted on 150 older adults demonstrated that goji berry supplements enhanced immune response to an influenza vaccine. Animal studies support these findings, although more research is necessary.
2. Promote Eye Health: Goji berries have shown promise in promoting eye health and safeguarding against conditions like macular degeneration, a progressive eye condition that can lead to vision loss. A 90-day study involving 150 older adults revealed that goji berry supplementation resulted in elevated blood antioxidant levels, prevention of macular hypopigmentation (a condition affecting the central area of the retina), and the softening of fatty protein deposits beneath the retina. Additionally, goji berries are rich in antioxidants like zeaxanthin, which play a crucial role in protecting the lenses and retinas from damage.
3. Prevent Disease Risk: Goji berries are jam-packed with antioxidants, which offer a range of health-protective benefits. These antioxidants, particularly zeaxanthin, help neutralize free radicals and reduce the risk of developing diseases.
4. Promote Fertility: Traditional Chinese medicine employs goji berries to enhance fertility and increase the success of IVF treatments. Research suggests that goji berries can improve sperm quality, including count and motility, as well as enhance sex drive and reproductive hormone levels.
5. Manage Blood Sugar: For those who have a sweet tooth, sweet goji berries can become their new favorite snack. Goji berries may help reduce blood sugar, enhance insulin resistance, increase sugar tolerance, and repair and regenerate cells involved in insulin production.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)